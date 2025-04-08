New details emerge in investigation that led to Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Manager Pat Ford’s dismissal

By Damian Phillips, The Exponent Telegram

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An internal investigation pursued by Pat Ford was cited as the primary cause for his dismissal from the position of city manager of Bridgeport Thursday.

Details of the investigation were initially scarce, but more information has come to light.

Flannery Georgalis LLC of Ohio represented the City of Bridgeport in conducting an independent investigation into allegations made by former City Engineer Beth Fox, who resigned her post in February.

Fox’s name was in the letter of engagement between Ford and the law firm. Ford made the letter available during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

WV News also reached out to Fox for comment and was contacted by her attorney, Sam Harrold of Mountain State Law.

Fox retained Harrold as counsel on Feb. 3 “to protect her interests in the workplace,” Harrold said.

