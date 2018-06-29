Latest News:
NEA and NCA members impressed on tour of Huntington

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Tony Chauveaux, deputy chairman for programs and partnerships at the National Endowment for the Arts, left, speaks with Sen. Bob Plymale, co-president of the Keith-Albee Foundation, as leaders from the National Endowment for the Arts and its advisory body, the National Council on the Arts, take a tour of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Thursday in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mesmerized by the twinkling stars in the ceiling and impressed by the work being done to restore the last remaining Thomas Lamb atmospheric theater in the world, one member of the National Council on the Arts turned to state Sen. Bob Plymale, co-president of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Foundation, and asked, “How much?” to finish the restoration.

While the question was in jest, the NCA members, who advise the National Endowment for the Arts, do have a roll in where the NEA’s grant funds go, which could be good news for the arts in Huntington as the group was impressed by the city after a quick tour Thursday afternoon.

Beginning at the Huntington Museum of Art and ending at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the NEA and NCA made the trip to Huntington as the start of a two-day summer meeting in the Mountain State. It is the first time in over 25 years the meeting has left Washington, D.C.

