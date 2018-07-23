Natural gas companies, environmentalists collaborate on pipeline construction

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several natural gas companies have teamed up with an environmental non-profit to craft guidelines for safely constructing pipelines on mountainous and hilly terrain

The Nature Conservancy collaborated with eight energy companies to create a report entitled “Improving Steep-Slope Pipeline Construction to Reduce Impacts to Natural Resources.” The report was created by the conservancy and a steering committee consisting of representatives from Dominion Energy, Enbridge, EQT Midstream Partners, Kinder Morgan, NiSource, Southern Company Gas, UGI Energy Services and Williams.

