MSHA: Accidents, deaths could be prevented by safety technology, new rules
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has no plans to issue new safety rules anytime soon.
In a call with stakeholders Monday, David Zatezalo, assistant secretary for mine safety and health, said he doesn’t have any immediate plans to add more safety rules. Ideally, people would “do the right thing,” he said, but rules might eventually be necessary for those who don’t voluntarily adopt safety technology.
Before he was tapped by President Donald Trump for MSHA, Zatezalo spent his career working in coal management positions, including in a top role for companies whose mines have been warned and cited by MSHA for endangering workers. One of the companies, Rhino Resource Partners, received a “pattern of violations” warning letter for its Eagle No. 1 Mine twice — once before and after a miner died on the job there.
