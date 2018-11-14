Mountaineer Newspapers looking for editor for central West Virginia newspaper operation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. —Mountaineer Newspapers Inc. is looking for an editor for its publications in central West Virginia:

“Opening for Full-Time Editor for Mountaineer newspaper. Successful candidate will be well versed in writing, photography and social media. Must have a passion for feature stories, delve into hard news, and investigate issues of all types in and around Upshur County. You will be part of an award winning family of newspapers. Top-notch communication skills, the ability to meet deadlines and flexibility in scheduling is required. Competitive benefits include health, Paid Time Off and 401K. This is a family owned business and you will work in a family environment. We believe in strength, pride, compassion, trust and value all of our employees. This position is open now and our interviews have begun.”

Those interested should email a cover letter and resume about Why I Want to Join Your Team, and include any experience in:

Adobe InDesign, and specifically newspaper design

News and feature writing

Project management

AP style and copy editing

Managing others

Send information to James C. Austin, Group Publisher, jaustin@therecorddelta.com or P (304) 472-2800, or Mountaineer Newspapers, 2-B Clarksburg Road, P.O. Box 550, Buckhannon, WV 26201

In West Virginia, Mountaineer Newspapers’ publications include The Record Delta, The Weston Democrat, The Mountain Statesman and Value Guides.