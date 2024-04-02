Moundsville’s Grand Vue Park planning watch party for solar eclipse

By Emma Delk, The Intelligencer

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — When the skies darken on April 8, Ohio Valley residents can witness the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse from a premier viewing spot in Moundsville.

To see a clear view of the eclipse without any obstruction from mountains or hills, residents can head to Grand Vue Park. WVTourism has named the location one of the top five scenic spots in the state to witness the phenomenon.

To commemorate the event, The Near Earth Object Foundation and Grand Vue Park in Moundsville are hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party in collaboration with the SMART Center. The free watch party will be held at Grand Vue Park Shelters 3,4 and 5, from 2-4:30 p.m.

The moon will start to cover the sun beginning at around 2 p.m. in the Ohio Valley. The maximum coverage residents can witness will occur from 3:16-3:17 p.m. when only a sliver of the sun will be visible past the moon.

The moon will then inch off the sun until the sun is fully visible again at 4:30 p.m.

While West Virginia will not be a state where one can see the eclipse at totality, which is when the moon completely covers the sun, to witness the event at a 96.5% magnitude view is still a rare opportunity. The next eclipse West Virginia residents can see will not occur until September 2099.

