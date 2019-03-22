Morgantown native Cody Clayton Eagle heads to American Idol

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When an injury took Cody Clayton Eagle out of sports, he picked up a guitar.

Although he could barely walk due to a broken hip, Eagle began learning to play the instrument and even tried singing accompaniment beginning at the age of 8. It would take a few more years for him to really dig into learning the instrument.

“I kind of started into it getting videos offline, and then I went into lessons and it grew from there,” said Eagle who is now 17.

