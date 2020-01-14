More than 90 West Virginia candidates file on first day

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 90 candidates filed paperwork to run for statewide and legislative offices on the first day of the candidate filing period Monday.

The candidate filing period to be placed on the ballots for the Tuesday, May 12 Democratic and Republican primaries and the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election began at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Monday’s filing included the first of 12 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S president: Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

In Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Jan. 10, Buttigieg ranked third with 16% behind U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 17% and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, with 20%. The winner of the Democratic primary could likely face President Donald Trump in November.

Richard Ojeda, a retired U.S. Army officer, a former Democratic state senator from Logan County, and a failed candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, filed Monday for U.S. Senate. If he wins the primary, he could face U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.W.Va. …

Another challenger in the Democratic primary for U.S Senate is Paula Jean Swearengin. She challenged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in 2018, losing 70% to 30%.

Republicans Mike Folk and Woody Thrasher filed to challenge Gov. Jim Justice in the May primary. …

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2020/01/statewide-candidates-file-on-first-day/