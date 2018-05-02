More than 30,000 early voting, absentee ballots cast so far in West Virginia primary

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — More than 30,000 ballots have been cast so far during early voting, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office reported Tuesday morning.

Early voting for the May 8 primary election began April 25 and continues through May 5. Early voting is not offered on Sundays.

The total number of early and absentee ballots cast as of 9 a.m. Tuesday was 31,125. Of that number, 16,363 were Democrat, 9,979 were Republican, 14 were Mountain Party, 4,678 were no party affiliation and 90 were other.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/more-than-early-voting-absentee-ballots-cast-so-far/article_16f88168-3286-5180-9c72-aefc3d851dfa.html

See more from The Register-Herald