More fire protection funding coming to Lewis County (West Virginia)

By Jonathan Weaver, The Weston Democrat

WESTON, W.Va. — More state aid will be coming to Lewis County fire departments, courtesy of the state legislature.

County commissioners received word in a letter from Gov. Jim Justice earlier this month that Lewis County received an additional $32,908.17 as a result of having a countywide emergency fee dedicated to fire or emergency services.

“These resources are specifically mandated to be utilized for the exclusive benefit of enhancing fire protection and emergency services…,” Justice said in his Jan. 5 letter. “The allocation of these funds underscores the importance of bolstering our fire departments and emergency response teams.”

Commissioners did not discuss how to distribute the funds among fire departments in Weston, Jane Lew, Pricetown, Walkersville, Jackson’s Mill and Midway since the funding has not yet been received.

Lewis County taxpayers pay a $20 fire fee and out-of-county businesses pay $50, according to Commissioner Agnes Queen. Weston Deputy Fire Chief Keith Talbert said Weston residents pay a $100 per residence municipal fee for emergency services.

