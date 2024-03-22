More elk arriving in West Virginia as part of restoration project

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has welcomed another 23 elk to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County where they will be evaluated and held for a short period of time before being released into the wild, the governor announced Wednesday.

“As a lifelong outdoorsman, witnessing the resurgence of West Virginia’s elk herd brings me immense joy and pride,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving our state’s outdoor heritage and ensuring our abundant wildlife and natural resources are protected for generations to come.”

Wednesday’s elk transport, which brings West Virginia’s elk population to 140–150, is the final of two transports the WVDNR has planned this year. The first was announced by the governor in January. All elk released this year have been transported from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. Partner agencies involved in the capture and release include the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Justice also announced Wednesday that the WVDNR has recorded 60 native elk calf births since launching its Elk Restoration Project in 2016.

“Our progress in cultivating a robust and sustainable elk herd under the leadership of Gov. Justice is a success story that every West Virginian can be proud of,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Each elk release and native birth represents a triumph in our game management strategies, reaffirming our dedication to preserving West Virginia’s natural treasures for all to enjoy.”

