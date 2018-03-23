Mooney votes no as other West Virginia, Ohio reps back budget in House vote

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON — A budget package passed Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives did so without Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.

The $1.3 trillion spending plan, called the Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed 256-167 and goes next to the Senate. It finances government through September and prevents a shutdown at midnight today.

“One reason I voted against the Omnibus spending bill is it adds over $1 trillion to the national debt,” Mooney, R-2nd, said.

