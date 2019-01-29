Monroe County Sen. Mann, on education bill: “I believe in our educators”

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several groups representing teachers and other school employees denounced an education reform bill on Monday, and two Republicans whose votes could potentially have doomed the bill’s chances have come out publicly against the proposed legislation.

The sweeping and lengthy bill, unveiled by Senate Republican leadership last week, was to be considered by the Senate Finance Committee next, after passing the Senate Education Committee.

But in the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, moved to take the bill from that committee, and place it before the “committee of the whole” instead, meaning a committee made up of all members of the Senate. That motion was approved on a voice vote.

