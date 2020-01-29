Mon Health Medical Center to host diabetes prevention courses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon Health Medical Center is providing the opportunity for community members to participate in a free Diabetes Prevention Course series.

The twenty-four class series will begin on February 11. Classes will be held each Tuesday at the Mon Health Medical Center Hazel Ruby McQuain Conference Center from 12 – 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 304-598-1805.

West Virginia has the second highest rate of diabetes in adults in the nation, roughly 15% of West Virginians according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The program offers education and support to individuals at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Participants will learn to adapt and maintain healthy lifestyle habits including proper nutrition, increased physical activity and moderate weight loss.

Research demonstrates that modest lifestyle changes can lead to a 5 – 7% reduction in weight, while maintaining weight loss may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 58%.

Individuals must quality for the program to participate. Requirements include a pre-diabetes diagnosis from a healthcare provider. An individual at high-risk for developing diabetes will also meet participation qualifications. A combination of risk factors put a person at risk including being over the age over the age of 65, family history, being overweight or obese, gestational diabetes and inactivity.

“The aim of this course is to educate and empower those at risk of developing diabetes,” said Andrea McCarty, MS, RD/LD, CDE, Diabetes Education Coordinator at Mon Health Medical Center. “Various factors may increase the risk of an individual developing diabetes, some of which are out of his or her control. The education sessions will provide participants with the proper knowledge to combat risk factors that can be monitored to decrease the likelihood of the development of diabetes.”