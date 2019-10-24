Mobile sports betting in W.Va. hits revenue milestones

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mobile sports betting in West Virginia has hit two milestones, state Lottery Director John Myers said Wednesday: Topping $1 million in revenue for September, and topping $7 million in total wagers for the week of Oct. 13-19.

“It’s been consistent growth as they’ve matured,” he said following Wednesday’s meeting of the Lottery Commission.

At The Greenbrier casino, mobile sports wagering revenue from the FanDuel app totaled $450,356 in September — well outpacing the $151,583 of revenue from the casino’s on-site sportsbook.

However, on-site wagering at Hollywood Casino’s sportsbook in Charles Town remains ahead of mobile wagering on its DraftKings app, with $2.08 million of revenue in September, compared to $712,385 for the app. …

