MLB makes pitch for changes in WV sports betting legislation

By TIM COOK

The Journal of Martinsburg CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Major League Baseball’s commissioner spoke out Friday to hurl a late ninth-inning pitch against the current version of West Virginia’s sports-event wagering bill.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, speaking during a conference call Friday, said the legislation, with other alleged deficiencies, should include more safeguards to protect youth and addicted gamblers. Manfred said as written the legislation – SB 415 – would “shortchange” state residents, a point challenged by state Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, a lead sponsor of the legislation.

Both MLB and the National Basketball Association have been lobbying West Virginia and other states to receive a 1 percent “integrity fee” from new sports betting gambling in those jurisdictions. …

