Medical officials: Factors make Appalachians prone to drug abuse

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia and Appalachia have factors that make people prone to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) as medical officials look at ways to treat it, according to information presented at a workshop in Parkersburg Wednesday.

The workshop was for first responders and the public to discuss the opioid epidemic in the state and what can be done to combat it. Over 50 people attended, including law enforcement, emergency medical personnel and others from throughout the community.

The purpose of this event was to educate on Substance Use Disorder as a disease as this epidemic has touched many lives in West Virginia.

