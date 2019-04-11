Latest News:
Medical officials: Factors make Appalachians prone to drug abuse

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Dr. James Berry, director of Addiction Psychiatry at West Virginia University School of Medicine, talks about medication treatments for drug addiction during a Substance Use Disorder workshop Wednesday in Parkersburg for first responders, community groups and the public.
(News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — West Virginia and Appalachia have factors that make people prone to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) as medical officials look at ways to treat it, according to information presented at a workshop in Parkersburg Wednesday.

The workshop was for first responders and the public to discuss the opioid epidemic in the state and what can be done to combat it. Over 50 people attended, including law enforcement, emergency medical personnel and others from throughout the community.

The purpose of this event was to educate on Substance Use Disorder as a disease as this epidemic has touched many lives in West Virginia.

