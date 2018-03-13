Medical marijuana bill rejection leaves some concerned about future of program

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Medical Cannabis Advisory Board member says he is concerned about affordability for patients after a bill involving the state’s medical marijuana program failed to make it through the Legislature.

Jesse Forbes, a Charleston attorney, said he was surprised the bill did not pass. It died in the House in the final minutes of the 2018 legislative session. Delegate Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha, asked for the status of the bill and moved to take it up for immediate consideration.

House Speaker Tim Armstead said the message had not been brought to the House floor. Byrd then moved the bill be brought to the floor but Armstead ruled his motion out of order. The speaker later said he felt the bill had too many errors.

