Medical marijuana bill dies in House in final minutes of WV legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill involving the state’s medical marijuana program died in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the final minutes of the legislative session and advocates are worried about the future of the program.

The Senate amended the bill earlier Saturday, the final day of the 60-day legislative session. As amended, the Bureau of Public Health would no longer be able to promulgate rules on plant or dry leaf and instead asked the bureau to study the question to determine whether there are therapeutic uses for cannabis in that form.

The bill also allowed for vertical integration, allowing growers and processors to be dispensaries or any combination of the three. There were limits on how many dispensaries a person could have and under the bill, There were some technical errors with the bill that may have spawned a veto from the governor’s office, but Democrats had amendments to address those issues. …

