Media Alert: WV Press sharing video clips of Senate President Carmichael interview on SJR 9

Senate President Mitch Carmichael

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is sharing links to video clips of an interview today with Senate President Mitch Carmichael on SJR 9.

The interview came after the Senate floor session on Friday, Feb. 21.



The clips are available for your use in support of your reporting on SJR 9.

SJR 9 is on 3rd Reading on Monday.

Each clip is on a different topic and less than two minutes in length.



NOTE: You can see Friday’s Senate floor discussion of SJR 9, including opposition to the legislation and an attempt to amendment by Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, here – (discussion of SJR 9 starts at the 1 p.m. mark on the video): http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20200221/-1/45556

Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison

Part 1 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith gets Senator Carmichael’s thoughts on bill after floor debate on second reading. https://youtu.be/z9iG089XSpc



Part 2 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith talks with Senator Carmichael about his reasons for wanting to end the inventory tax. https://youtu.be/vmACWSGoR38



Part 3 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith talks with Senator Carmichael about Senator Mike Romano, D-Harrison, voicing opposition to SJR 9 and his proposed amendment, which failed. https://youtu.be/JQJpyHeVj0Y



Part 4 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith talks with Senator Carmichael about public support for SJR 9, which would require an amendment on the ballot in November. https://youtu.be/hSI1LYHNUmQ



Part 5 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith talks with Senator Carmichael about the vote count in the W.Va. Senate for SJR 9, which is on 3rd reading on Monday. https://youtu.be/E0tMwj_VyAA

Part 6 – Conversation with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on SJR 9. Friday, Feb. 21, WV Press’ Don Smith talks with Senator Carmichael about the position of West Virginia’s cities, counties and school boards on SJR 9. https://youtu.be/GFV2gtijb90