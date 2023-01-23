Media Alert: WV Governor Justice to discuss tax proposal at noon on Monday

WV Press News Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled the following “Town Hall” event:
Gov. Justice to hold town hall tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. at State Capitol
|WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a town hall event to discuss his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.
WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room
West Wing, State Capitol
All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/RKYEOxcC3KU
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
