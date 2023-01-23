Media Alert: WV Governor Justice to discuss tax proposal at noon on Monday

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy.



WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a town hall event to discuss his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.



WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.



WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room

West Wing, State Capitol



All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RKYEOxcC3KU

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor



