Government, Latest News

Media Alert: WV Governor Justice to discuss tax proposal at noon on Monday

on

More in Government:

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled the following “Town Hall” event:

Gov. Justice to hold town hall tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. at State Capitol

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a town hall event to discuss his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room
West Wing, State Capitol

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/RKYEOxcC3KU
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

This event will be live streamed. You can view the live stream by navigating to the Governor’s FacebookTwitter, or YouTube pages. You can also view a live stream by visiting the Governor’s Office website and scrolling down to the “News and Media” section of the home page. ###
CONTACT THE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
Jordan Damron
Director of Communications,
Assistant Legal Counsel
[email protected] 

CJ Harvey
Press Secretary
[email protected]

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter