Media Alert: West Virginia Jeep Club 2020 legislative event and trail ride today, Feb. 1

Media invited to event that starts at 9:30 a.m. with hour long 4×4 show and a meet-and-greet at Capitol

Release from Senator Mark Maynard:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the W.V. legislature invite the media to attend the West Virginia Jeep Club 2020 legislative trail ride excursion.

Senator Mark R. Maynard, Delegate Evan Worrell and Delegate Gary Howell, in conjunction with the West Virginia Jeep Club, are hosting the trail ride excursion.

Sen. Mark Maynard, R – Wayne, 06

The event is today, Saturday Feb. 1, starting at 9:30 am.

It will all begin near the veterans memorial on the WV State Capitol grounds. Ample parking will be available. All 4-wheel drive enthusiasts are urged to attend.

The event will start off with a 4×4 show, and a meet and greet that will last around an hour.

The West Virginia Jeep Club(WVJC) will be providing door prizes, information and rides for members of the legislature for an excursion to the backcountry of Kanawha county that will last until the afternoon.

Del. Gary Howell, R-Mineral, 56th

Media are invited to both to the meet and greet event at the capitol and to ride along on the overland excursion.

“Those that have attended and are interested, can follow along on the trail ride in their own vehicle. In addition to all members of the legislature being invited, their staff, joint staff, our Federal delegation of legislators and their staff, disabled veterans, the WVDNR, the WV development office, the Division of Tourism, Division of Forestry, DEP, EPA, USDA, Army Corps of Engineers, US Forest Service, US Fish and Wildlife, all press and media, plus registered lobbyists,” Senator Maynard said.

Delegate Evan Worrell. R – Cabell, 18th

Senator Maynard said he has been involved in this hobby and industry his whole life, growing up in a family who belonged to a 4-wheel drive club that was based in Huntington, WV.

Senator Maynard said, “The event is being held to show the positive impact of recreational trail riding on the state of WV, not only economic value, but social value, this hobby is an anti-drug of sorts. WV needs to fully embrace this segment of recreation, and we scheduled this event to show our presence and let everyone know we have a voice”.

Every year, American consumers spend more on outdoor recreation ($887 billion) than they do on education ($278 billion), gasoline and fuels ($304 billion), household utilities ($313 billion), motor vehicles and parts ($465 billion) or pharmaceuticals ($466 billion). Figures are from the outdoor recreation institute. F

or more information, contact:

Senator Maynard at Mark.Maynard@WVSenate.gov,

Delegate Worrell at Evan.Worrell@WVHouse.gov,

Delegate Howell atGary.Howell@WVHouse.gov or

Nikko Bowden atsecretary@jeepinwv.com

