Media Alert: West Virginia Energy Jobs Rally set for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Capitol
Rally attendees asked to bring food item for Mountaineer Food Bank
An array of speakers will address the wide support that exists throughout the state – from elected, business and civic leaders – for these workers, and for generating more jobs in our energy industry which provides a backbone for West Virginia’s economy.
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10 to 11 a.m.
WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Steps, Kanawha Boulevard Side
WHO: Speakers to be announced — Information available at: https://www.wvenergyjobsrally.com/
MEDIA CONTACT: Bryan Brown, (304) 546-5500, bryan@browncomm.com
NOTE: Media is requested to RSVP to Bryan Brown by 8 a.m. Feb. 21; Mult box connections will be available for TV, radio and digital media.
More information on the rally is available at https://www.wvenergyjobsrally.com/.
Previous released information on the rally:
“The oil and natural gas industry supports thousands of jobs and is a key source of much needed revenue. Our lawmakers need to pass legislation that will maximize the benefits the industry can provide. Modernized mineral development laws will benefit all West Virginians by creating more jobs and a stable tax base,” organizers said. “On Wednesday, Feb. 21, we must come together to show our support for the men and women who help power this state, and remind lawmakers that they hold the future of the Mountain State in their hands,” organizers said. “And in the spirit of helping others, we ask all attendees to bring a nonperishable food item for Mountaineer Food Bank. The organization’s mission is to feed West Virginia’s hungry and engage our state in the fight to end hunger.”
Organizers have provided the following bullet points on the industry:
Revenue Generator — Oil and natural gas development has recently generated more than $818 million in critical severance tax revenues that benefit local communities and key programs. (WV Treasurer)
Job Creator — Natural gas development supports over 100,000 direct and indirect good-paying W.Va. Jobs (WV Commerce Dept.)
- Bridgeport (Antero Resources’ Office, 535 White Oaks Boulevard)
- West Union (Doddridge County High School Football Field)
- Jane Lew (Southwestern Energy’s Office, 179 Innovation Drive, off Exit 105)
- Downtown Charleston Location, 300 Capitol Street
- Parkersburg Park & Ride (off US 50 W)
Organizers note that for those driving to the event, the Capitol Complex provides regular shuttle service between the complex and the Laidley Field parking area. The shuttle departs from Laidley Field starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Each stop is served approximately every 10-15 minutes. The shuttle does not operate from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The shuttle stops include: the Division of Highways Building 5, Building 6 California Avenue, East Wing entrance to the Main Capitol Building, at the Governor’s driveway (Greenbrier Street), and Laidley Field. The shuttle bus is handicapped accessible.