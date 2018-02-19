Latest News:
Media Alert: West Virginia Energy Jobs Rally set for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Capitol

Rally attendees asked to bring food item for Mountaineer Food Bank

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of energy industry workers and supporters are expected to gather on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a West Virginia Energy Jobs Rally.
Today, Monday, Feb. 19, a spokesperson said hundreds of West Virginians from the energy industry will show their support for the tens of thousands of hard-working men and women who contribute to the state’s oil and gas economy, and for policies that support more local job creation and expanded economic development.

An array of speakers will address the wide support that exists throughout the state – from elected, business and civic leaders – for these workers, and for generating more jobs in our energy industry which provides a backbone for West Virginia’s economy.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10 to 11 a.m.

WHERE:  West Virginia State Capitol Steps, Kanawha Boulevard Side

WHO:  Speakers to be announced — Information available at: https://www.wvenergyjobsrally.com/

The published list of invited speakers includes:
— Gov. Jim Justice
— Senator Mitch Carmichael, President, WV Senate
— Delegate Tim Armstead, Speaker, WV House of Delegates
— Secretary H. Wood Thrasher, WV Department of Commerce
— E. Gordon Gee, President, WVU
— Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA Board of Directors
— Anne Blankenship, Executive Director, WVONGA
— Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV Board of Directors
— Charlie Burd, Executive Director, IOGAWV
— Rebecca McPhail, President, WVMA
— J. Chad Morris, Executive Director, Mountaineer Food Bank

 

MEDIA CONTACT:  Bryan Brown, (304) 546-5500, bryan@browncomm.com

NOTE:  Media is requested to RSVP to Bryan Brown by 8 a.m. Feb. 21; Mult box connections will be available for TV, radio and digital media.

More information on the rally is available at https://www.wvenergyjobsrally.com/.

Previous released information on the rally: 

“The oil and natural gas industry supports thousands of jobs and is a key source of much needed revenue. Our lawmakers need to pass legislation that will maximize the benefits the industry can provide.  Modernized mineral development laws will benefit all West Virginians by creating more jobs and a stable tax base,” organizers said. “On Wednesday, Feb. 21, we must come together to show our support for the men and women who help power this state, and remind lawmakers that they hold the future of the Mountain State in their hands,” organizers said.  “And in the spirit of helping others, we ask all attendees to bring a nonperishable food item for Mountaineer Food Bank.  The organization’s mission is to feed West Virginia’s hungry and engage our state in the fight to end hunger.”

Organizers have provided the following bullet points on the industry:

Revenue Generator — Oil and natural gas development has recently generated more than $818 million in critical severance tax revenues that benefit local communities and key programs. (WV Treasurer)

Energy Leader — WV is the nation’s 4th largest energy producer – generating the natural resources that power our nation’s economy. (EIA)
Investment — More than $10 billion has been invested by the oil and gas industry in our state since shale development took off nearly 10 years ago. Modernizing West Virginia’s energy law will encourage more job-creating investment that ensures West Virginia will remain an energy leader.

Job Creator — Natural gas development supports over 100,000 direct and indirect good-paying W.Va. Jobs (WV Commerce Dept.)

In preparation for  the rally, which is being held on the Capitol building steps on Kanawha Boulevard starting at 10 a.m., WVONGA, IOGAWV and the WVMA have been registering workers and supporters from across West Virginia and sharing information on a rally website at https://www.wvenergyjobsrally.com/#register.
 
Bus transportation will be provided for association members from certain parts of the state. Additionally, chartered busses will be making stops at the following locations:
  • Bridgeport (Antero Resources’ Office, 535 White Oaks Boulevard)
  • West Union (Doddridge County High School Football Field)
  • Jane Lew (Southwestern Energy’s Office, 179 Innovation Drive, off Exit 105)
  • Downtown Charleston Location, 300 Capitol Street
  • Parkersburg Park & Ride (off US 50 W)

Organizers note that for those driving to the event, the Capitol Complex provides regular shuttle service between the complex and the Laidley Field parking area. The shuttle departs from Laidley Field starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Each stop is served approximately every 10-15 minutes. The shuttle does not operate from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The shuttle stops include: the Division of Highways Building 5, Building 6 California Avenue, East Wing entrance to the Main Capitol Building, at the Governor’s driveway (Greenbrier Street), and Laidley Field. The shuttle bus is handicapped accessible.

