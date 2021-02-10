Media Alert: Information on West Virginia State of the State

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his fifth State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, tonight at 7 p.m. — Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The event is being broadcast on WV Public Broadcasting and shared on YouTube:

Here is the link to watch the State of the State on YouTube: https://youtu.be/21xBvyS0QHU

Because of COVID concerns and media restrictions, WV Press will not be at the State of the State tonight. WVPA Executive Director Don Smith issued the following information:



West Virginia Press wants to provide reporters with as much information as possible.

We have attached the logo of the State of the State.

In addition to the link to watch the State of the State — https://youtu.be/21xBvyS0QHU — below we are sharing a link to the Governor’s Webpage.



This webpage will be updated with additional content as it becomes available, including a full transcript and links to photo albums of the address.

Governor’s Webpage link:

https://governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2021/Pages/2021-West-Virginia-State-of-the-State-Address.aspx

The press contact for the Governor is Jordan Damron, [email protected]

If reporters need additional photos of the State of the States, they will be posted after the event at this link:

http://www.wvlegislature.gov/photos



We hope this helps with your coverage.



S​tay safe, ​



