Media Alert: Gov. Justice to make W.Va state parks announcement Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press conference on Friday to make an announcement on an effort to significantly improve the overall visitor experience at West Virginia’s state parks and forests.
WHO: Gov. Justice, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, WV Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel
WHAT: Press conference to make an announcement regarding West Virginia’s state parks and forests
WHEN: Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Audra State Park | 8397 Audra Park Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201
GPS Coordinates: 39°02’23.6″N 80°04’02.8″W
Google Maps Code: 2WQM+X2 Audra, West Virginia
Please note: Cell service will be limited. Download address and/or GPS coordinates in advance.