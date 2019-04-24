Media Alert: Gov. Justice to make W.Va state parks announcement Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press conference on Friday to make an announcement on an effort to significantly improve the overall visitor experience at West Virginia’s state parks and forests.

WHO: Gov. Justice, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, WV Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel

WHAT: Press conference to make an announcement regarding West Virginia’s state parks and forests

WHEN: Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Audra State Park | 8397 Audra Park Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201

GPS Coordinates: 39°02’23.6″N 80°04’02.8″W

Google Maps Code: 2WQM+X2 Audra, West Virginia

Please note: Cell service will be limited. Download address and/or GPS coordinates in advance.

Media Contact: