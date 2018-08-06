Media Alert: Early photos of WV Supreme Court available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislators and media representatives are touring of the chambers of the West Virginia State Supreme Court today.

The tour of the Supreme Court, where expensive renovations kicked off a series of controversies, started at 9 a.m.

Court officials had said media would not be allowed to witness the tour. The Supreme Court put out a statement titled “House Judiciary Committee tour not open to media, public.”

Legislators demanded the media be included.

West Virginia news outlets — represented by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and the West Virginia Press Association — had argued that they have a vital role in reporting all aspects of the historic impeachment proceedings, including delegates’ visit to the court.

Here are photos from before the start of the tour: