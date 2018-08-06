Media Alert: Early photos of WV Supreme Court available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislators and media representatives are touring of the chambers of the West Virginia State Supreme Court today.
The tour of the Supreme Court, where expensive renovations kicked off a series of controversies, started at 9 a.m.
Court officials had said media would not be allowed to witness the tour. The Supreme Court put out a statement titled “House Judiciary Committee tour not open to media, public.”
Legislators demanded the media be included.
West Virginia news outlets — represented by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and the West Virginia Press Association — had argued that they have a vital role in reporting all aspects of the historic impeachment proceedings, including delegates’ visit to the court.
Here are photos from before the start of the tour:
Randy McKinney of WOWK, standing, an a member of the media pool for the tour of the West Virginia Supreme Court chambers, talks with Steven Allen Adams, who is covering the hearing for the Parkersburg News & Sentinel and the Ogden Newspaper Group. WV Press photo
Two members of the media pool taking the tour, Craig Hudson of the Gazette Daily-Mail and Brad McElhinny of West Virginia Metro News, wait for the start of the tour. WV Press photo
Monday’s tour by state legislators and media of the West Virginia Supreme County chambers starts. WV Press Photo
West Virginia Supreme Court communications director Jennifer Bundy and a security officer explain the rules of the tour. WV Press Photo
Media members were at the West Virginia House of Delegates chamber early Monday for the tour by state legislators and media of the West Virginia Supreme County chambers starts. WV Press Photo
Monday’s tour by state legislators and media of the West Virginia Supreme County chambers was divided into two groups. Delegates Charlotte Lane, Andrew Robinson, John Overington, Amy Summers, Chairman John Shott and other delegates in the second group head to the chambers. WV Press Photo