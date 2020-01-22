Media Alert: 2020 Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Legislative Basketball Game set for Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has set the date for the 2020 Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Legislative Basketball Game.

Democrats will tip off against the Republicans in memory of the late Delegate Dick Henderson and Delegate Tony Lewis, both of which fought the battle against cancer.

The game is open to the public and serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action. It is also supported by Friends of Coal.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7 pm

Where: West Virginia State University

Admission: $5 donation – open to the public

Delegate Henderson served the 32nd District in the House. He died of cancer in August 1998. Delegate Tony Lewis served the 53rd District in the House. He died after a recurrence of cancer in September 2017.

The memorial basketball game will raise funds for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.



Directions to WVSU:

From Charleston: Travel nine miles West towards Huntington on Interstate 64; Take exit 50 (Institute Exit); Turn left at the stop sign, onto US Highway 25.



Contributions or gifts to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc are not tax deductible.