Media Advisory: WVU students to showcase work during Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:
WHAT: Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol
WHO: West Virginia University undergraduate research students
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Capitol Rotunda, Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston
NOTES: Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol is an opportunity for students to assure legislators of the significance of undergraduate research and scholarship taking place in higher education. Students will present their research in a poster-presentation format.
The event is free and open to the public.
lw/02/06/23
ADVANCE MEDIA CONTACT: Lindsay Willey
Director of Marketing and Communications
WVU Honors College
304-293-9077; [email protected]
ON-SITE CONTACT: Amy Hessl
Director
WVU Office of Undergraduate Research
304-698-5620; [email protected]