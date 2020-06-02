Media Advisory: WVSOS provides information on election night media coverage, credentials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Queen, Deputy Chief of Staff & Director of Communications for the West Virginia Secretary of State, has issued the following media advisory:

Members of the Media,

Our team is working with the Capitol Police on credentials for members of the media wanting access to the Secretary of State’s Office in the State Capitol on election night.

With the addition of our online WVSOS Election Night Reporting System (ENR) in the Spring of 2018, we didn’t have any members of the media to request credentials for after-hour access to our office for the November 2018 General Election.

Requests for interviews with Secretary Warner were done online (Skype or Zoom) or in-person outside the capitol. … and we are certainly willing to accommodate those requests again this year.

Here is the link to the landing page for WVSOS election Night Reporting (ENR) program: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/WV/103231/

I wanted to be sure to share this link with you. Take a look at it. Become familiar with the information that is available. Results are updated in real time from the county clerks. You can tailor the page to follow certain counties or certain races. If you’d like to get a quick tutorial on navigating the site, please let me know.

If any member of your news team would like to be with our staff in our office (157-K) on election night (June 9th), please let me know by noon on this coming Friday. I will submit their credentials to Capitol Police and go over the safety protocols we will have in place under the current COVID-19 status. I hope that you’ll share this email with your colleagues.

Have a safe week,

Mike

