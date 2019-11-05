MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH leaders to discuss upcoming I-64 Merritts Creek to Barboursville Mall project

Event at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has issued the following media advisory:

The WVDOH will hold a media event to discuss the upcoming Interstate-64 Merritts Creek to Barboursville Mall project. WVDOH officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss safety, traffic impacts, scope of work, schedules, and more.

WHO: WVDOH Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, P.E. and additional project leaders.

WHAT: I-64 Merritts Creek to Barboursville Mall project preview.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Park and Ride beside Sheetz, off Exit 20 (East Mall Road)