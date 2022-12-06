Media Advisory: WV School of Osteopathic Medicine Founders Day Celebration featuring Gov. Jim Justice set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Lewisburg

WV Press Release Shaing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

WVSOM, West Virginia’s largest medical school, would like to invite you to its inaugural Founders Day on Dec. 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will attend and make remarks at the event.

What : WVSOM Founders Day

When : Monday, Dec. 12, 2:30 p.m.

Where : WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, W.Va.

West Virginia’s governor will join WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., as well as families of the school’s founders, in honoring the individuals whose early leadership led to WVSOM’s formation in 1972. This culminating event in WVSOM’s yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of its founding also will include a display of WVSOM memorabilia that will be placed into a time capsule on a subsequent date.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., will be available for interviews at the event.