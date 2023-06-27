Media Advisory: WV Department of Education hosts INVEST Conference this week

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —The WV Department of Education has issued the following media advisory:

The WV Department of Education will hosts INVEST Conference with hundreds of educator teams participate to focus on student learning

WHAT: West Virginia Department of Education INVEST Conference

(Infuse, Network, Value, Engage, Support, Target)

WHEN: June 27-29, 2023, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

WHERE: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25302

CONTACT: Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, (304) 558-2699 or [email protected]

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will host teams of educators during the INVEST Conference, June 27-29, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. More than 500 administrators and teachers will attend to learn and develop strategies to deliver effective and innovative literacy and math instruction to their students.

The WVDE launched two important initiatives during the 2022-23 school year to address student learning and academic advancement. Ready, Read, Write, WV is the state’s literacy campaign rooted in the Science of Reading – a body of research that proves how the brain learns to become a proficient reader and writer. Additionally, the West Virginia Legislature passed HB 3035, the Third Grade Success Act, that requires counties to adopt instructional materials that align with the Science of Reading and that accompanying training be provided to K-3 teachers, classroom assistants and others.

The WVDE also introduced the UNITe with Numeracy initiative focusing on math proficiency. This program is built on the progress and relationships established during the pre-pandemic math4life effort. It provides resources for educators, families/guardians and students to strengthen teacher effectiveness and help make students successful mathematicians.

A second INVEST conference will be held in Morgantown, West Virginia, July 25-27, 2023, at the Marriott Hotel at Waterfront Place. More than 600 administrators and educators are registered to attend that session.

