Media Advisory: WV Department of Education celebrates sponsors and Grow Your Own Teacher Prep Scholars Inaugural Class on Tuesday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — he West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will welcome program sponsors and approximately 100 students to Charleston who are participating in the inaugural class of the TeachWV Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching initiative.

The program, which launched this school year, offers high-level supports, free dual credit classes, and carefully curated pathways to licensure allowing high school students to pursue a teaching degree with reduced barriers of cost and time. The students in attendance are among the more than 250 high schoolers enrolled in the program this year.

What: TeachWV Grow Your Own Celebration and Update

When: Tues., March 28, 2023, 12 p.m. Reception, 1 p.m. Ceremony

Where: West Virginia Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, WV 25305

Contact: Christy Day, Director, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, [email protected] or 304-558-2699

Grow Your Own Scholars who are seniors will also receive graduation stoles to be worn during their upcoming high school graduation ceremonies signifying their role in the first class of this nationally recognized program. Each year, students who matriculate to their senior year will receive a stole recognizing their enrollment in the first class of the initiative.

In conjunction with the Grow Your Own program, West Virginia is the second state (behind Tennessee) receiving federal registered apprenticeship program (RAP) approval for the K-12 Teaching Occupation. As a result, students can gain access to resources that would not otherwise be available.

Special thanks to the Office of the Governor of Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Workforce West Virginia, the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services and the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, Glenville State University, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Study.com and Passage Preparation for ongoing support of the programs. Several sponsors are scheduled to attend the event.

For more information on the initiative, visit TeachWV.com.

Follow the WVDE online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.