Media Advisory: WV County Clerk’s Election Conference continuing in Canaan Valley; media invited

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 150 county clerks, deputy clerks, and election staff members from throughout West Virginia attending a three-day conference at Canaan Valley in Davis focused on cybersecurity and preparation for the 2024 elections.

Mac Warner

The conference started Sunday and runs through Tuesday.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, his office and the WVSOS Elections Division host the conference every other year to help prepare county clerks for national and state elections.

“West Virginia leads the nation in safe and secure elections,” said Secretary Warner. “My office works closely with our county clerks before, during, and between elections to make sure that we’re doing all we can to provide voters with safe and fair elections.”

Christy McCormick, the federal chair of the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC), will be one of the keynote speakers. She will be joined by Sara Hedland from the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) and Sarah Kuzniewski, a program specialist for the federal Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).

https://www.eac.gov/about/commissioner-christy-mccormick

Federal Voting Assistance Center – (FVAP)

https://www.fvap.gov/

Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing – (EI-ISAC)

https://www.cisecurity.org/ei-isac

Members of the media are invited to stop by the conference. Requests for interviews will be accommodated at times most convenient for the reporter.

“Confidence in the West Virginia elections is at an all-time high,” said Secretary Warner. “That’s due in great part to the training and transparency found in our election process.”

To schedule an interview, please feel free to contact Mike Queen at (304) 669-5595.