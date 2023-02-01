Media Advisory: WV Coalition for Truth and History to share poll numbers on direction of state

Event set for 12:15 p.m. at State Capitol

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Coalition for Truth and History has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: West Virginia Coalition for Truth and History and others.

WHAT: News conference to release scientific poll numbers showing most West Virginians are unhappy with the direction of the state Legislature, causing many young adults to consider, or actually, leave the state.

WHEN: 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: State Capitol, outside the State Attorney General’s Office, East Side.

WHY: During the past two sessions, lawmakers have introduced a barrage of bills that have little to do with helping the state deal with its many issues – health, hunger, housing, education, etc. – but focus instead on culture war issues. Most West Virginians think they need to stop.

CONTACT: John A. Bolt, 304.382.4707 / [email protected]