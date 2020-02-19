Media Advisory: West Virginians for Life Rally set for Monday at state Capitol

Release from West Virginians for Life:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day with the main event, a rally, at noon outdoors on the north steps (bell side) of the Capitol.

Governor Jim Justice is tentatively scheduled to address the crowd. Confirmed are Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner. Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act petitions will be presented. Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese will give the invocation, while Pastor Jamie Estep of Elkins Family Worship Center will pronounce the benediction.

National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross will speak as well as WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D. Mary Tillman, legislative coordinator for the WV Alliance for Ethical Health Care, will address the Options in Living Wills Bill. Pro-life legislators will be introduced.

Other highlights include special music from Frank Tettenburn plus the annual Prayer Processional at 11:30 just prior to the Rally with walkers carrying crosses.

West Virginians for Life will be celebrating continued success of the Born-Alive Bill, HB 4007, whose lead sponsors are Delegate Ruth Rowan in the House and Senator Patricia Rucker in the Senate. WVFL hopes that final passage will occur before the Rally on Monday. Governor Justice will sign the bill when it finally gets to his desk.

— West Virginians for Life, the state affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee, is the state’s largest pro-life group with more than 30 local chapters. West Virginians for Life works through legislation, education and political action to protect those threatened by abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.