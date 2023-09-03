Media Advisory: West Virginia Secretary of State Warner to meet with the U.S. Census Bureau officials at the State Capitol on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Goal is renewed engagement with the U.S. Census Bureau

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, WV. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will meet with the U.S. Census Bureau at the West Virginia state capitol to renew Census engagement with West Virginia.

This event will take place on Tuesday, beginning at 1 1 a.m. in the Governor’s Conference Room located in the WV Secretary of State’s Office.

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend.

Mac Warner

The Legislature has identified The Secretary of State as the state’s agent to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county commissions, and the clerks of the county commissions. Alongside the state’s State Data Center – a premier partner to the U.S. Census Bureau – a renewed engagement with the U.S. Census Bureau will ensure a continued collaboration in intercensal years and future decennials.

Census Bureau staff will be welcoming State Data Center affiliates, many of the 2020 Decennial’s Complete Count Commission members, statewide partners, and local data users, by providing information and updates on US Census field operations, ongoing surveys, and a series of US Census data tools trainings.

Secretary Warner, his staff, and the team from WVU-GIS will discuss how the Secretary of State’s role in redistricting using geo-enabled data has positioned the state for shared success with future efforts. Under Warner’s leadership, West Virginia was recognized as a national leader in the use of geo-enabled elections processes to redistrict for the 2020 elections.

“I am grateful to the legislature for recognizing our leadership and expertise in geo-enabled elections – recognition amplified by our success in the most complex redistricting challenge in West Virginia’s history,” said Secretary Warner. “Using the Census data positioned us well for all future redistricting efforts.”

“With a career spanning more than 40 years in survey research and statistical analysis, US Census Director Robert Santos stands as a paragon of both technical expertise and leadership,” Warner said. “West Virginia is truly fortunate to have such a partner under his direction.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Queen

Deputy Chief of Staff &

Director of Communications

WV Secretary of State’s Office