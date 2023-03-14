Media Advisory: West Virginia National Board Certification Teachers to be honored tonight

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: National Board Certification Recognition Celebration

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14, 5 p.m. Reception, 6 p.m. Ceremony

WHERE: Charleston Marriott Town Center Ballroom, 200 Lee Street, East,

Charleston, WV 25301

CONTACT: Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of

Communications, (304) 558-2699 or [email protected]

The West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education will honor 153 educators who have earned or maintained their National Board Certification (NBC) during a recognition celebration in Charleston. Honorees include 39 newly certified National Board Certification teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers who have maintained/renewed their certification.

NBC is the among the top credentials educators can earn in the United States. The process can take one to three years and requires that the candidate complete four rigorous components including content knowledge, differentiated instruction, teaching practice and learning environment and effective/reflective practice.

West Virginia ranks 13th in the country for the percentage of NBCTs and 17th for the number of newly certified teachers. Currently, there are a total of 1,173 NBCTs in the Mountain State. The honorees successfully earned or maintained their certification during the 2021-2022 school year.

