Media Advisory: West Virginia Governor Justice to hold administration update briefing at noon

Media must RSVP by 11 a.m. Thursday; Secretary of Revenue Hardy, Secretary of Commerce Bailey to join the Governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the following media advisory:
|Governor Justice to hold administration update briefing Thursday at 12:00 p.m.
|WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy, Secretary of Commerce James Bailey.
WHAT: Gov. Justice and members of his administration will provide updates and take questions.
Gov. Justice and Sec. Hardy will discuss the Governor’s proposal from his State of the State Address to cut West Virginia’s personal income tax by 50%.
Commerce Secretary Bailey will discuss the Governor’s petition for several West Virginia counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones.
WHEN: Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.
| VIRTUAL BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY
This briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.
If you wish to participate in this briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to [email protected].
Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.
|All West Virginians are welcome to watch a livestream of this briefing at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/axT2KyBBd_o
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor