Media Advisory: West Virginia Gov. Justice to open 2023 Gold Rush with ceremonial stocking ceremony at Babcock State Park

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion, West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston.



WHAT: Gov. Jim Justice will host an event tomorrow to celebrate the opening day of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush, ceremonially stocking the first golden trout into Glade Creek at Babcock State Park.



From March 28 – April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.



Gov. Justice will also be joined by West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston to officially re-open Old Sewell Road, which runs adjacent to Glade Creek in Babcock State Park and connects to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.



WHEN: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.



WHERE: Glade Creek Grist Mill

Babcock State Park

2 Babcock Rd, Danese, WV 25831



All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/_3ZodKxIhJs?feature=share

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor