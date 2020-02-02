Media Advisory: W.Va. Democrat legislators to address children, family issues at 9:30 a.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democrat legislators have issued the following media advisory:

Senator Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, Delegate Amanda Estep-Burton, D-Kanawha, Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, and other Democratic legislators will discuss issues affecting children and families in the state.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Conference Room

State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.