Media Advisory: W.Va. State Auditor, Kanawha County Commission launching website on Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: State Auditor’s Office and Kanawha County Commission

WHAT: Launch of the Kanawha County Transparency Portal

WHERE: Kanawha County Commission Chambers, Kanawha County Courthouse

WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Domain name is kanawhacountywv.opengov.com and will be available to the public after the formal launch.

A link to the site will also be on the wvCheckbook.gov.