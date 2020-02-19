Media Advisory: W.Va. State Auditor, Kanawha County Commission launching website on Thursday at 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: State Auditor’s Office and Kanawha County Commission
WHAT: Launch of the Kanawha County Transparency Portal
WHERE: Kanawha County Commission Chambers, Kanawha County Courthouse
WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.
Domain name is kanawhacountywv.opengov.com and will be available to the public after the formal launch.
A link to the site will also be on the wvCheckbook.gov.