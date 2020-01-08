Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State Warner and First Lady to kick off year-long commemoration of the 19th Amendment at 5 p.m. today at Culture Center

“EqualiTea” will Feature Unveiling of Commemoration Logo

Press Release from W.Va. Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and First Lady Cathy Justice will kick off a yearlong commemoration of the 19th Amendment at an event scheduled for today at the WV Culture Center starting at 5:00pm.

The 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The Amendment became law in August 1920.

Over the last six months, the Secretary Warner’s Office has been working with community, civic, educational and political party leaders throughout the state to coordinate and promote a yearlong series of local events to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Coordinating Committee for the “WV Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment” consists of more than 40 individuals. Warner announced in December that State Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter and State Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore are serving as Honorary Co-Chairs of the Coordinating Committee.

This evening’s “EqualiTea” reception will begin at 5:00pm in the Great Hall at the Culture Center. The event is being sponsored by AARP-West Virginia.

About a dozen women from organizations throughout the state will attend the EqualiTea dressed in 1920-period costume. Several of these “Suffragettes” will attend the Governor’s State of the State Address this evening.

At about 5:40pm, First Lady Cathy Justice will join Secretary Warner, Curator Randall Reid-Smith and the co-chairs to unveil the official logo for the state’s commemoration effort. The reception ends at 6:30pm.

The event is open to the public and the media is encouraged to join us.