Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State to open new regional office in Clarksburg to serve North Central West Virginia on Friday at 10 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has issued the following media advisory:

Mac Warner

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will open the WVSOS’s newest regional office on Friday, September 1, beginning at 10 am .

The WVSOS regional office is located on the third floor of the new WV State Office Building located at 153 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg .

Convenient and free parking is available in front of the WV State Office Building.

The Open House will take place from 10:00am until 11:30am.

A ribbon cutting hosted by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11:30am.

Secretary Warner, members of his staff, state and local elected officials, Chamber representatives, and guests will be in attendance. Secretary Warner will be available for interviews until 11:30am.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael L. Queen

Deputy Chief of Staff

& Director of Communications