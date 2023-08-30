Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State to open new regional office in Clarksburg to serve North Central West Virginia on Friday at 10 a.m.

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has issued the following media advisory:
WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will open the WVSOS’s newest regional office on Friday, September 1, beginning at 10 am.
The WVSOS regional office is located on the third floor of the new WV State Office Building located at 153 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg.
Convenient and free parking is available in front of the WV State Office Building.
The Open House will take place from 10:00am until 11:30am.
A ribbon cutting hosted by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11:30am.
Secretary Warner, members of his staff, state and local elected officials, Chamber representatives, and guests will be in attendance. Secretary Warner will be available for interviews until 11:30am.
