Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State press conference today at 5 p.m. for W.Va One Stop Business Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Secretary of State’s office has issued the following media advisory:

W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner invites media, business leaders, elected officials, and agency partners to celebrate the second anniversary of the West Virginia One Stop Business Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 5.

A press conference will take place at 5 p.m.

At the event, Secretary Warner will announce the addition of a new partnering agency – the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. The SBDC kiosk is a valuable new tool for business owners and entrepreneurs to learn about resources available in West Virginia. Demonstrations of the kiosk will take place at 4:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. at the Open House.

The opening of the WV One Stop Business Center in January 2018 brought a new way of doing business to the Mountain State. Spurred from a legislative-initiative, the center combines the WVSOS Business and Licensing Division, the WV State Tax Department, the WV Division of Labor, and Workforce West Virginia into the first-known four-agency, single-location business and licensing center in the nation.

The WV One Stop Business Center is located at 1615 Washington Street East, in Charleston, just a block from the State Capitol. Free parking is available behind the building.

Secretary Warner will be available for interviews.