Media Advisory: W.Va.’s tech economy on display at State Capitol Feb. 5

West Virginia’s innovation economy, which employs over 48,000 people in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related fields, will be on full display at the State Capitol from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 during Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day.

At noon, near the East Wing entrance to the Capitol, Senate President Mitch Carmichael and Delegates Moore Capito, Eric Nelson, Tom Fast and Ben Queen will be presented with “Legislative Champion Awards.”

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day is hosted by TechConnect West Virginia and the TransTech Energy Research & Business Development Program.

Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia, said, “Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day will showcase the innovative technologies being developed in West Virginia, and the entrepreneurs responsible for creating them, to state policymakers.”

As part of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day, more than 40 tech-based companies and organizations will display their products and inventions in the Capitol beginning at 8:30am.

At noon, the TransTech Energy Research & Business Development Program will present awards for Excellence in Industrial Energy Efficiency and Advanced Green Manufacturing. TechConnect will present their Spirit of Innovation Awards. The event will take place inside the East Wing entrance to the Capitol building (near the Attorney General’s office suite).

For more information, contact Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918 or anne@techconnectwv.org, or visit www.techconnectwv.org.