Media advisory: W.Va. legislative basketball game is tonight, 7 p.m. at W.Va. State University

Democrats, Republicans face off at the 2020 Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Legislative Basketball Game

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – Tonight Democrats will tip-off against the Republicans in memory of the late Delegate Dick Henderson and Delegate Tony Lewis, both of whom fought cancer battles.

The memorial basketball game raises funds for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

Following the memorial basketball game, state legislators on Wednesday will hear from cancer patients and survivors during Cancer Action Day at the Capitol. The day-long gathering organized by ACS CAN draws cancer advocates from around the state to urge lawmakers to make fighting cancer a priority.

Memorial Basketball Game

WHO: State Senate and House of Delegates legislators and West Virginia Cancer Advocates

WHAT: 2020 Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Basketball Game

WHERE: West Virginia State University, Walker Convocation Center

WV-25 and Barron Dr., Dunbar

WHEN: Tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.

Admission: A donation of $5 is asked.

Annual Cancer Action Day

Throughout the day, advocates will meet with their legislators and ask them to restore funding to the state’s tobacco cessation and prevention programs at a rate of $5.65 million annually

WHO: Cancer volunteers from across West Virginia

WHAT: Cancer Action Day at the Capitol

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to noon

Contact Michelle Zimmerman, cell: 740.525.9577 to meet with volunteers and ACS CAN staff and talk about their inspiration for advocacy at the Capitol.



About ACS CAN

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is making cancer a top priority for public officials and candidates at the federal, state and local levels. ACS CAN empowers advocates across the country to make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden. As the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN is critical to the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.fightcancer.org.