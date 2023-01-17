Media Advisory: W.Va. House of Delegates Democrats to discuss personal income tax plan on Wednesday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Democratic members of the West Virginia House of Delegates has issued the following media advisory:

Democratic members of the West Virginia House of Delegates will discuss tax proposal.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18

10:45 a.m. | immediately prior to 11 a.m. floor session

WHERE: Steps in front of House Chamber

This press conference will also be live streamed at West Virginia House Minority Office.

For more information, contact the House Minority Office at (304) 340-3240.