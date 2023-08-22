Media Advisory: W.Va. Governor Justice to hold bill signing ceremonies for Marshall University and Fire Department funding, and Art Grants Presentation today

Events in Point Pleasant at 11:30 a.m. and Huntington at 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: Gov. Justice will sign into law several bills which provide $12 million dollars in supplemental funding to our fire departments and first responders across the state.

The bills were passed as part of the recent Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature, called by Gov. Justice on Aug. 6.

Fire Department Funding

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department

2309 Jackson Ave, Point Pleasant, WV 25550

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

Marshall University Funding

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith

WHAT: Gov. Justice will sign into law House Bill 117 which provides a $45 million dollar supplemental appropriation to Marshall University that will establish a state-of-the-art Institute for Cyber Security, positioning Marshall at the forefront of cyber defense and research.

The bill was passed as part of the recent Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature, called by Gov. Justice on Aug. 6.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex – Atrium

1676 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

Arts Grant Presentations

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Randall Reid-Smith.

WHAT: Gov. Justice and Curator Reid-Smith will present nine grants to arts organizations located in Huntington and the surrounding areas. Grants to be awarded are FY24 Cultural Facilities, Community Arts Project Support, Arts Partners, and Professional Development grants.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Keith Albee Performing Arts Center – Lobby

925 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701