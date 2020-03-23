Media Advisory: W.Va. Gov. Justice to hold virtual press briefing on COVID-19 response at 1 p.m. today

Release from the Office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of the Governor of West Virginia has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.



If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, to nathan.m.takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

As always we encourage all West Virginians to watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/JdBLSKigeYY

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor